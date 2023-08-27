PFG Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Compass Point upped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $33.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.52, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $36.46.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 243.48%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

