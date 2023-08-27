PFG Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 2,805 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after acquiring an additional 794,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,045,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,157,923,000 after acquiring an additional 123,725 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,049,000 after acquiring an additional 822,790 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,450,000 after acquiring an additional 856,540 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.3 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $253.05 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADP. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.23.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

