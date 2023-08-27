PFG Investments LLC Takes $540,000 Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,001 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LITE. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Lumentum by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Lumentum by 2,189.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LITE shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Lumentum from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lumentum from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lumentum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.90.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $51.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.09. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $89.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.75.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $415,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

