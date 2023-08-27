Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,650 shares during the quarter. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.07. 2,474,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,859. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.63. The firm has a market cap of $147.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PM. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

