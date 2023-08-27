Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $11,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 42,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $1,597,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.7% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 85.5% during the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,020,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,878 shares of company stock valued at $35,237,757 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.07.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $113.89. 2,262,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,240,485. The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $117.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

