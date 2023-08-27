PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the July 31st total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $114,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 552,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 70,981 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 20,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PMF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.31. 35,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,981. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $11.54.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

