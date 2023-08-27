Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Boosts Holdings in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in GAP were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of GAP by 12.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of GAP by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of GAP by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of GAP by 34.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of GAP by 208.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 154,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $1,586,185.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

GAP Stock Performance

Shares of GPS traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.22. 18,328,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,069,185. The Gap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. GAP had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 206.90%.

GAP Profile

(Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Stories

