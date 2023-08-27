Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 155.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ ASML traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $651.01. The company had a trading volume of 986,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,511. The company has a market capitalization of $256.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $697.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $673.34. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $771.98.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $1.6281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 13.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASML. StockNews.com downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.