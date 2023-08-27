Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DE. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.53.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock traded up $3.57 on Friday, hitting $390.21. 1,099,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $328.62 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $114.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $417.38 and a 200 day moving average of $400.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.16 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.48 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,580 shares of company stock worth $34,799,115. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.