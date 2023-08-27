Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Purchases New Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Nucor by 26.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NUE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.40. 1,017,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,967. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $102.86 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.67 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NUE shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nucor

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.