Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Purchases Shares of 5,345 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 17,187.7% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,899,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 571.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,905 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,612 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $143.98. 4,481,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,747,489. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $89.40 and a 12 month high of $149.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.61 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.