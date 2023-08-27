Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Takes Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,579 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,092 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,331 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,747 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,195 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Foot Locker Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of FL traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,409,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,207,419. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.70.
Foot Locker Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.90%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FL. UBS Group dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Williams Trading upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.
Foot Locker Profile
Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.
