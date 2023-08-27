Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Takes Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,579 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,092 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,331 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,747 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,195 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of FL traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,409,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,207,419. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.70.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FL. UBS Group dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Williams Trading upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Get Our Latest Report on FL

Foot Locker Profile

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.