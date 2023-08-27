Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.4% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after acquiring an additional 25,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,617 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $233.78 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.70. The company has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.80.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

