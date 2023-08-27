Piper Sandler Lowers Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $44.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PINC. StockNews.com began coverage on Premier in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Premier in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a positive rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Premier from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.97. Premier has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $37.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Premier by 322.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 2,204.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Premier by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Premier by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Premier by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

