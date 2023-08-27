PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of PotlatchDeltic worth $14,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCH traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.44. 461,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,253. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.23.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana. Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

