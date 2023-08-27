Premia (PREMIA) Trading Down 3.2% This Week

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, Premia has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Premia has a total market capitalization of $4.64 million and $231.00 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Premia token can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001683 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Premia Profile

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official message board is blog.premia.blue. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Premia is https://reddit.com/r/premiafinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Premia is premia.finance.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

