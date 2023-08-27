Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PINC. Benchmark reduced their target price on Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Premier in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a positive rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered Premier from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Premier in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Get Premier alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PINC

Premier Trading Up 2.2 %

PINC opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $28.97. Premier has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $37.53.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Premier will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Institutional Trading of Premier

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Premier by 322.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Premier by 2,204.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Premier by 62.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Premier by 48.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Premier by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.