Prom Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.50 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $4.03 or 0.00015444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $73.48 million and $1.50 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.02310996 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,471,643.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

