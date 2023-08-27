Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.33. 1,796,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,247. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $175.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.78.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.18.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

