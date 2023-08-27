Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $212,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

TIP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,501,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,474. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.97. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.57 and a 1 year high of $115.83.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.