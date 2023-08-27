Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Has $395,000 Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Castellan Group grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Castellan Group now owns 43,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 85.6% during the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 16,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 281,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,141,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.01. 22,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,025. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $77.57 and a twelve month high of $96.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.28.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

