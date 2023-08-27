Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,646 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,025,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,289. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.78.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

