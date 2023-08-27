Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 394 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 3.6% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.69, for a total value of $726,286.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,397,503 shares in the company, valued at $55,789,888,442.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,307 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.69, for a total transaction of $726,286.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,397,503 shares in the company, valued at $55,789,888,442.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 726,748 shares of company stock worth $361,411,612. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY traded up $5.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $553.65. 1,847,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,227,211. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $557.40. The stock has a market cap of $525.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.48.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

