Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $125.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.45.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $93.74 on Thursday. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,603,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,739,000 after purchasing an additional 46,547 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,194,000 after purchasing an additional 700,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,721,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,412,000 after purchasing an additional 107,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Prudential Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after purchasing an additional 413,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Prudential Financial by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,355,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,059,000 after purchasing an additional 376,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

