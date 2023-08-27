PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Short Interest Update

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
PT XL Axiata Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PTXKY opened at $2.92 on Friday. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67.
PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile
