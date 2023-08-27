PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Short Interest Update

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PTXKY opened at $2.92 on Friday. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile

Featured Articles

PT XL Axiata Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, offers telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company provides cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet, Internet telephony and interconnection, data communication system, e-money issuance, switched/packet switched local fixed network, voice over Internet protocol, and money remitter services.

