Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives $65.05 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.59.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.7 %

PEG opened at $61.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $69.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,442 shares of company stock worth $795,147 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,566,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 25,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 277.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 21,079 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 655,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,015,000 after acquiring an additional 43,229 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

