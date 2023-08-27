Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.59.

NYSE PEG opened at $61.12 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.01%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,442 shares of company stock valued at $795,147 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

