Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Boosted by Analyst

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report released on Tuesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 46.81%. The firm had revenue of $280.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.74 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NYSE MGY opened at $22.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average is $21.26. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $27.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 246.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

