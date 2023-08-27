Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Issued By Zacks Research

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ford Motor in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Ford Motor’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $6,530,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 55.9% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 922.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 131,627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 118,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 58.0% in the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

