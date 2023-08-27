Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. Decreased by Zacks Research (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Manulife Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 23rd. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS.
Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.04. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 57.37% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of C$12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.64 billion.
Manulife Financial Stock Performance
Shares of MFC opened at C$24.33 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$20.81 and a 1-year high of C$27.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$25.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.26, a current ratio of 126.59 and a quick ratio of 2.58.
Manulife Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 28.80%.
Manulife Financial Company Profile
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.
