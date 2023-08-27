Qtum (QTUM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.38 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.15 or 0.00008250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $225.41 million and $20.38 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,652.26 or 0.06335338 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00038999 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00017738 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00027472 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013587 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

