QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Raised by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 263,699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 3.4% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $33,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,669,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,046,463. The stock has a market cap of $123.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $147.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

