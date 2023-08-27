Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,526,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 52,957 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Radware were worth $32,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Radware by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radware by 53.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Radware by 63.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Radware during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Radware during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Radware in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Radware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Radware from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Radware Trading Up 0.2 %

RDWR opened at $16.83 on Friday. Radware Ltd. has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $24.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.12 million. Radware had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Radware Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

