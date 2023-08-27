Raymond James Trims Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Target Price to $67.00

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IRDM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.74 and its 200-day moving average is $59.37. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.42 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 27th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,774,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,786,000 after purchasing an additional 213,935 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,381,000 after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,120,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,217,000 after purchasing an additional 110,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,157,000 after purchasing an additional 195,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

