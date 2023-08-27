Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Raymond James

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ready Capital

Ready Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

Insider Transactions at Ready Capital

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

In other Ready Capital news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse sold 26,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $284,866.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ready Capital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 163.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Ready Capital by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 37.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 66.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 1,028.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

(Get Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.