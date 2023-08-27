ReddCoin Trading Up 60.5% Over Last Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 72.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 60.5% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $5.87 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.06 or 0.00250214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00014698 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00017753 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000471 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003782 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.