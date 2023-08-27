Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.40.

RRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $155.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $166.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.12. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $1,279,471.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,653.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $978,777,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,975,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $266,837,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,203,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,222 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Regal Rexnord by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,848,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,687 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

