Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.89.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of REG opened at $61.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.18. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.52.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $314.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.32 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.50%.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In other news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $59,751.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,746.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $59,751.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,746.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $8,313,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,839,467.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $1,011,208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1,112.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,216,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,939,000 after buying an additional 2,951,637 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,800,000 after buying an additional 1,634,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 98,059.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,457,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,041,000 after buying an additional 1,456,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $79,393,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

