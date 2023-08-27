Request Price Down 4.1% This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.0649 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Request has a total market cap of $64.92 million and $587,920.17 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00020013 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018670 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00014772 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,078.85 or 1.00060897 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.06583885 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $334,529.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.