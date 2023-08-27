Request (REQ) Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Request (REQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0662 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $66.15 million and $444,942.28 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019947 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018692 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014805 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,146.91 or 1.00068309 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002479 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.06583885 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $334,529.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

