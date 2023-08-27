Research Analysts Set Expectations for BM Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BMTX)

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BM Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 23rd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for BM Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for BM Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Get BM Technologies alerts:

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). BM Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.06 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BMTX. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on BM Technologies from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on BM Technologies from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on BM Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

View Our Latest Research Report on BMTX

BM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BM Technologies stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.01. BM Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $8.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BM Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMTX. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,604,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of BM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BM Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 26,534 shares during the period. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in BM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

About BM Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.