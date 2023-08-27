Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock Holdings Increased by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,230,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,604,000 after purchasing an additional 42,056 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,536.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 56,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 52,847 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,797,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $389,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,652 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,004,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,811,000 after buying an additional 213,138 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.6 %

QSR traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,326,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,915. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $78.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.70.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 66.87%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

