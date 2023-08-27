Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of RIGL opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.69. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 326,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 38,780 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 513,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 20,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 254.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 65,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

