Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Acquires 500 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,007,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,452,326. The company has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average of $45.37. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 98.69%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

