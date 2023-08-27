Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 73.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,315,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,123,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,373,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after buying an additional 388,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 988,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,651,000 after purchasing an additional 300,492 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSS traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.27. 160,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,500. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $116.23. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.16.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

