Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Has $541,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 29,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,340,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,718,362. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.08. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

