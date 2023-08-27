Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Invests $26,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at $12,856,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,890,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,338,191. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $97.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.