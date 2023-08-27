Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Raises Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 20,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 212,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after buying an additional 14,356 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 51,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,040,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $43.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average of $42.78. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $46.60.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

