Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Sells 428 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.4% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IWR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.54. 990,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,342. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.