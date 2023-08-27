Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Sells 649 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $588,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 30,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,764,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,885,000 after acquiring an additional 94,030 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 513,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $104.60. 239,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,098. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.69. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

